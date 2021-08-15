Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SGHIY opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68. Shanghai Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.
About Shanghai Industrial
