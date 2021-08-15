Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGHIY opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68. Shanghai Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

