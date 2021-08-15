Shard Price Down 61.2% This Week (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and $6,555.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shard has traded 61.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

