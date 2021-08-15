Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SJR opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0797 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

