SherpaCapital LLC Decreases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SherpaCapital LLC trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,124 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for 27.6% of SherpaCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SherpaCapital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after buying an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after buying an additional 980,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,748.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,801,000 after buying an additional 832,617 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.76. 16,648,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.21. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.84. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,659,269.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

