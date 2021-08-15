SherpaCapital LLC Invests $11.17 Million in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

SherpaCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 790,140 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,000. DiDi Global makes up 20.5% of SherpaCapital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,332,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,535,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIDI stock traded down 0.49 on Friday, reaching 8.32. 21,244,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,639,420. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12-month low of 7.16 and a 12-month high of 18.01.

Separately, Atlantic Securities downgraded DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

