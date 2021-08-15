Shield Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.26 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $347,788.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.49 or 0.00011745 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00048845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00134365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00155528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.33 or 0.99999860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.27 or 0.00871663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.81 or 0.06902472 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

