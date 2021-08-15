ShipChain (SHIP) Trading 33.2% Lower This Week

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $266,161.12 and approximately $294.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00058231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00016046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.46 or 0.00861565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00108163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00044667 BTC.

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

