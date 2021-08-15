Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Increases By 98.9%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the July 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACSAY. Cheuvreux raised ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets raised ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.44.

ACS, Actividades de ConstrucciÃ³n y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, and airport works; residential, and social infrastructure and facilities; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.