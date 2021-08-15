Short Interest in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Rises By 95.5%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the July 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 19.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $134,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,531.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 59.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter valued at about $5,815,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $114.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of -1.62. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19). Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

