Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Rises By 136.4%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 182.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American Platinum from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

AGPPF stock opened at $107.35 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $155.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.89.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

