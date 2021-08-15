Short Interest in ArborGen Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:RUBNF) Declines By 56.5%

ArborGen Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:RUBNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RUBNF remained flat at $$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19. ArborGen has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

Get ArborGen alerts:

ArborGen Company Profile

ArborGen Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the forestry genetics business through its subsidiary ArborGen. It operates through the Australasia and South America, and North America and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ArborGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArborGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.