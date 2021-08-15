Short Interest in Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Expands By 129.4%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ARRRF stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39. Ardea Resources has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

About Ardea Resources

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is its 100% interest include the Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

