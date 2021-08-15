Short Interest in Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Expands By 129.4%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ARRRF stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39. Ardea Resources has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.49.
