Short Interest in Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Increases By 121.4%

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 121.4% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS:AMIVF opened at $11.38 on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.