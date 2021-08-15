Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Declines By 52.4%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the July 15th total of 352,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

