Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Drops By 58.6%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the July 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BB Seguridade Participações from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of BBSEY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 43,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,227. BB Seguridade Participações has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50.

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing insurance products.

