Short Interest in Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Grows By 87.5%

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 153,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,538,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BRGO stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 30,470,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,927,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bergio International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
Bergio International Company Profile
