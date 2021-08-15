Short Interest in Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Grows By 149.9%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, an increase of 149.9% from the July 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,157.0 days.
Shares of Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile
See Also: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.