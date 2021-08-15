Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Drops By 56.0%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. 15,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,248. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $50.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 29.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the second quarter valued at $279,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

