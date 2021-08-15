Short Interest in BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Increases By 119.0%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the July 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BrainChip stock opened at 0.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.38. BrainChip has a 1-year low of 0.15 and a 1-year high of 0.75.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include akida development environment, akida neuromorphic system-in-chip, brainchip studio and brainchip accelerator. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

