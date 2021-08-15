Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Rises By 146.8%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 146.8% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRDCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $23.32 on Friday. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bridgestone will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.