Short Interest in Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Declines By 61.7%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the July 15th total of 345,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Cleanaway Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of Cleanaway Waste Management stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

