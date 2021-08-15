Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Expands By 90.7%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the July 15th total of 67,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CCNC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 470,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,214. Code Chain New Continent has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative net margin of 157.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.99%. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Code Chain New Continent in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the second quarter worth about $326,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the coal and mobile gaming businesses in China. It is involved in the sales, storage, transportation, and processing of steam coal, as well as iron ore trading and refined processing business. The company also engages in the sale of coke, steel, construction materials, mechanical equipment, and steel scraps.

