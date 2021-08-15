Short Interest in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Increases By 124.5%

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,700 shares, a growth of 124.5% from the July 15th total of 121,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CONX opened at $9.75 on Friday. CONX has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Get CONX alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONX. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,880,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,255,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,234,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,955,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,189,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.