Short Interest in Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Rises By 100.6%

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,368,300 shares, a growth of 100.6% from the July 15th total of 1,180,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Crédito Real S.A.B. de C.V. Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple Entidad No Regulada alerts:

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.07.

CrÃ©dito Real, SAB. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto MÃºltiple, Entidad No Regulada, a non- banking institution, provides consumer lending products and services in Mexico. It offers payroll lending, consumer loans, small and medium business loans, group loans, and semi-new and used car loans. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Crédito Real S.A.B. de C.V. Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple Entidad No Regulada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédito Real S.A.B. de C.V. Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple Entidad No Regulada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.