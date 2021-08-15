Short Interest in Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Decreases By 64.8%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the July 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Critical Elements Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRECF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 151,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,376. Critical Elements Lithium has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

