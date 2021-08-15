Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Decreases By 64.0%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBCCF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,463. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

