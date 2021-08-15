Short Interest in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Rises By 103.9%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a growth of 103.9% from the July 15th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNP opened at $10.76 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

