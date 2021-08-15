Short Interest in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Drops By 55.0%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the July 15th total of 1,216,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $13.26 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

