Short Interest in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Expands By 99.4%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the July 15th total of 71,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 273,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Radio during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Radio by 14.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 134,007 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Radio in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:MSN opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93. Emerson Radio has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.30.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Emerson Radio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

