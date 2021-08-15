Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Declines By 58.6%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ENN Energy stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.52. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENN Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

