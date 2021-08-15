Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Declines By 57.5%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the July 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Ensign Energy Services stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.04.

ESVIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.07.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

