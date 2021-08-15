Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Drops By 62.3%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the July 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

OTCMKTS EXPGF traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895. Experian has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.36.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPGF. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

