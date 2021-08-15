Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Rises By 139.7%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the July 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fibra Danhos stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18.

Get Fibra Danhos alerts:

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.