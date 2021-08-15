Short Interest in Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Expands By 111.4%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 111.4% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.6 days.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.24. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Alberta; Saskatchewan; British Columbia, and the United States.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.