Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Drops By 61.0%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FDNI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,910. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.52. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $57.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDNI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

