Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Increases By 135.3%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,300 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the July 15th total of 117,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 431,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GeoVax Labs by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in GeoVax Labs by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $4.03 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 558.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.17%.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

