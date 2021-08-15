Short Interest in Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Declines By 49.6%

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the July 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GDNSF opened at $1.63 on Friday. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85.
Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., Company Profile
See Also: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.