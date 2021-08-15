Short Interest in Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Declines By 49.6%

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the July 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDNSF opened at $1.63 on Friday. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85.

Get Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. alerts:

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., Company Profile

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded by Kyle Kingsley on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.