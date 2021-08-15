Short Interest in Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Decreases By 64.6%

Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the July 15th total of 306,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,047,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Graph Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

REGRF remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. 379,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,750. Graph Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

Graph Blockchain Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development and implementation of private blockchain database management solutions. The company was formerly known as Reg Technologies Inc and changed its name Graph Blockchain Inc Graph Blockchain Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

