Short Interest in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Decreases By 54.4%

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,800 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the July 15th total of 909,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:GSAH opened at $9.99 on Friday. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 107,580 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth $1,671,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth $469,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

