Short Interest in IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) Decreases By 84.9%

IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the July 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.
IMXCF stock remained flat at $$1.37 on Friday. IMAX China has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65.
IMAX China Company Profile
See Also: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.