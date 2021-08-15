Short Interest in Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Grows By 88.5%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the July 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

OTCMKTS IPOAF traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,341. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.39. Industrias Peñoles has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias PeÃ±oles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

