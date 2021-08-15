Short Interest in Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Declines By 90.0%

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMCI remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977. Infinite Group has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23.

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter. Infinite Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

