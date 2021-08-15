Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Grows By 98.2%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a growth of 98.2% from the July 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of INM opened at $2.40 on Friday. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. 5.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.