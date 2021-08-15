Short Interest in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Declines By 61.3%

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,500 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the July 15th total of 597,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $178,000.

NYSE VTA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 146,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,119. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

