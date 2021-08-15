Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Rises By 80.6%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the July 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:PID opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $18.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 288.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter.

