Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Expands By 119.3%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the July 15th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $83.07 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

