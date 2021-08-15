Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Declines By 63.2%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $154,000. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $808,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,608,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,322,000.

HYXF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,090. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.174 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

