Short Interest in J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) Increases By 83.3%

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 100,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 1,999.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in J. Alexander’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in J. Alexander’s by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 515,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 396,516 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in J. Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in J. Alexander’s by 27,388.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 180,213 shares during the period. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of J. Alexander’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of JAX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.92. 45,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,355. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $210.05 million, a PE ratio of -139.20 and a beta of 1.54. J. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter. J. Alexander’s had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.

About J. Alexander’s

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

