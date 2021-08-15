Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Increases By 94.8%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 720,900 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the July 15th total of 370,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of JBS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

JBSAY opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76. JBS has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.12.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter.

About JBS

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: Brazil, Seara, Beef USA, Pork USA, Chicken USA and Others. The Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

