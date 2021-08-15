Short Interest in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Declines By 50.0%

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYAC opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82. Jiya Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Get Jiya Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jiya Acquisition by 25.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Jiya Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiya Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.